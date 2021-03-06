Adavallu Micu Joharalu Title Poster: Sukh – TheMiracleTech

On the special occasion of Nayak Sharwanand’s birthday, the title of his film with Tirumala Kishore has been removed by the poster makers. It is official that, the film is titled Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu and the title poster looks enjoyable.

As the title suggests, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is a pure family, rich in commercial elements. Rashmika Mandanna has teamed up with Sharwanand in the film produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri on Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinema.

Sujeet Sarang has been roped in to handle the film’s cinematography.

