Addison Rae speaks out: Does she regret her TikTok ‘Tonight Show’ skit? – Film Daily

TikTok star Addison Rae has finally spoken out about her little segment she performed with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show a few days ago that caused quite a controversy over social media. However, were her comments enough to calm down the frustration many folks felt towards her as they watched Addison perform dances created by other uncredited content creators in front of millions on live television last Friday?

The incident

If you’re not sure what exactly happened last week that caused the TikTok star to go under fire, let’s keep you updated with all the latest Addison Rae news before we dive deeper. On Friday, the star went on The Tonight Show to promote & perform her new single “Obsessed” and also have an interview with Jimmy Fallon and talk about her career and how life has been since her TikTok fame.

However, it was neither her performance for her new song nor her interview that caused controversy all over Twitter, but rather a small segment she did with Jimmy Fallon that’s causing the backlash. Addison Rae went on stage to “teach” Jimmy Fallon eight separate TikTok dances. While Jimmy held up large pieces of paper that read off each dance, Addison performed it to the crowd.

While it was meant to be a fun segment in the eyes of both Jimmy Fallon & Addison Rae, it came off as insensitive and problematic to many people on social media who saw the video. People on Twitter were angry because the performance failed to credit the actual creators of each TikTok dance, and it was unfair that Addison Rae has profited so much of her career off of these uncredited content creators.

Stealing from black entertainers and having white “creators” regurgitate it to the masses is american history 101. — ✨ Dracula Spectacular✨ (@fancycatxo) March 28, 2021

All of the criticism

After the video was released, the segment between the two media personalities went viral, but for all the wrong reasons. The video was immediately reposted all over Twitter, and folks had plenty of criticism to say. People mentioned that it was not just specifically content creators in general that the star profits off of, but specifically black creators.

Twitter user @fancycatxo wrote: “Stealing from black entertainers and having white ‘creators’ regurgitate it to the masses is american history 101”. Twitter user @Ariannnyy_ also added: “I think Black creators should just stop creating content for like a good 6 months and just observe what these people come up with”.

@MusicConvos on Twitter tweeted: “Addison Rae on Fallon is a prime example of how mediocre and basic white girls talent have to be to get far meanwhile she build her whole brand off of stealing tick tok’s from black girls…let me know when y’all ready to talk about how the media pushes WHITE #AddisonRaeonFallon”.

Addison’s response

After a few days of silence from both Jimmy Fallon and Addison Rae, the TikTok star finally addressed the backlash she faced while in conversation with TMZ, and said that black creators “definitely deserve all the credit because they came up with all of these amazing trends”.

“I think they were all credited in the original YouTube posting, but it’s kinda hard to credit during the show. But they all know that I love them so much, and I mean, I support all of them so much. And hopefully, one day we can all meet up and dance together”, she added.

“I think ever since the beginning, I’ve been talking with most of them”, she continued about the content creators. “I definitely want to collab with a lot of them. So, hopefully, once the world opens up, we can all meet up and do something together, ‘cause it’d be so much fun!”

“And they’re all so talented and I definitely don’t do them justice. They’re amazing”, TikTok star Addison Rae added. She also mentioned that regardless of the criticism, her time on The Tonight Show was “so much fun”, and that she was “very grateful and thankful” for her time on the show.

While we give her props for addressing all the controversy going on, we hope that she sticks with her word when she says that she’s planning on meeting up with the uncredited creators who started all those trends that have helped her career so much. We’ll find out soon!