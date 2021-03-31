ENTERTAINMENT

Addison Rae speaks out: Does she regret her TikTok ‘Tonight Show’ skit? – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Addison Rae speaks out: Does she regret her TikTok 'Tonight Show' skit? – Film Daily

TikTok star Addison Rae has finally spoken out about her little segment she performed with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show a few days ago that caused quite a controversy over social media. However, were her comments enough to calm down the frustration many folks felt towards her as they watched Addison perform dances created by other uncredited content creators in front of millions on live television last Friday?

Contents hide
1 The incident
2 All of the criticism
3 Addison’s response

The incident

If you’re not sure what exactly happened last week that caused the TikTok star to go under fire, let’s keep you updated with all the latest Addison Rae news before we dive deeper. On Friday, the star went on The Tonight Show to promote & perform her new single “Obsessed” and also have an interview with Jimmy Fallon and talk about her career and how life has been since her TikTok fame.

However, it was neither her performance for her new song nor her interview that caused controversy all over Twitter, but rather a small segment she did with Jimmy Fallon that’s causing the backlash. Addison Rae went on stage to “teach” Jimmy Fallon eight separate TikTok dances. While Jimmy held up large pieces of paper that read off each dance, Addison performed it to the crowd.

While it was meant to be a fun segment in the eyes of both Jimmy Fallon & Addison Rae, it came off as insensitive and problematic to many people on social media who saw the video. People on Twitter were angry because the performance failed to credit the actual creators of each TikTok dance, and it was unfair that Addison Rae has profited so much of her career off of these uncredited content creators.

All of the criticism

After the video was released, the segment between the two media personalities went viral, but for all the wrong reasons. The video was immediately reposted all over Twitter, and folks had plenty of criticism to say. People mentioned that it was not just specifically content creators in general that the star profits off of, but specifically black creators.

Twitter user @fancycatxo wrote: “Stealing from black entertainers and having white ‘creators’ regurgitate it to the masses is american history 101”. Twitter user @Ariannnyy_ also added: “I think Black creators should just stop creating content for like a good 6 months and just observe what these people come up with”.

@MusicConvos on Twitter tweeted: “Addison Rae on Fallon is a prime example of how mediocre and basic white girls talent have to be to get far meanwhile she build her whole brand off of stealing tick tok’s from black girls…let me know when y’all ready to talk about how the media pushes WHITE #AddisonRaeonFallon”.

Addison’s response

After a few days of silence from both Jimmy Fallon and Addison Rae, the TikTok star finally addressed the backlash she faced while in conversation with TMZ, and said that black creators “definitely deserve all the credit because they came up with all of these amazing trends”.

“I think they were all credited in the original YouTube posting, but it’s kinda hard to credit during the show. But they all know that I love them so much, and I mean, I support all of them so much. And hopefully, one day we can all meet up and dance together”, she added.

“I think ever since the beginning, I’ve been talking with most of them”, she continued about the content creators. “I definitely want to collab with a lot of them. So, hopefully, once the world opens up, we can all meet up and do something together, ‘cause it’d be so much fun!”

“And they’re all so talented and I definitely don’t do them justice. They’re amazing”, TikTok star Addison Rae added. She also mentioned that regardless of the criticism, her time on The Tonight Show was “so much fun”, and that she was “very grateful and thankful” for her time on the show.

While we give her props for addressing all the controversy going on, we hope that she sticks with her word when she says that she’s planning on meeting up with the uncredited creators who started all those trends that have helped her career so much. We’ll find out soon!

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top