Additional products added to chocolate recall linked to salmonella outbreak in Europe

Additional products added to Canadian recalls of some Kinder brand chocolate linked to outbreaks of salmonella in Europe and the UK

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency states that no illness has been reported in Canada with the affected products distributed by Ferrero Canada Ltd.

The new items recalled include Kinder Advent Calendars, Kinder Surprise Frozen, Kinder Surprise Trolls, and Kinder Surprise the Smurfs.

The agency previously announced the recall for Kinder Scoco-Buns, Happy Moments – Kinder Confections Assortment, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Egg Hunt Kits, Kinder Mix 7 Easter Treats, Kinder Surprise Miraculous, Kinder Surprise Natoon and Kinder Surprise.

The products were sold nationally in a variety of sizes, including the best before dates…