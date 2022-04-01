Adelaide Crows beat Port Adelaide Power, Jordan Dawson goal video, round 3, scores, updates, stats, showdown

Adelaide has won an absolute showdown thriller, with Jordan Dawson stepping up as the hero to kick off the match-winner after sirens and seal a four-point victory at the Adelaide Oval.

The Crows refused to give up all matches before scoring two goals – including a post-Siren winner – to answer skills critic Mark Ricciutto in the best possible way and kickstart their 2022 season.

Players in the third game Lachlan Gollant and Elliot Himmelberg kicked four each to ensure that the Crows posted the most memorable showdown win in history, from 15.6 (96) to 13.14 (92).

Stream every match from each round of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership season live and ad-break free in-play on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try it now for 14-days free >

The win means Port Adelaide has succumbed to its worst start in more than a decade, and put…