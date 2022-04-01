Adelaide steals epic showdown against Port Adelaide with Jordan Dawson goal after sirens

Adelaide’s prized rookie Jordan Dawson has scored a goal after the final siren to ditch Port Adelaide by four points in an AFL thriller.

Dawson’s accurate set shot from nearly 45 meters gave Crowe his first win of the season, from 15.6 (96) to 13.14 (92).

And Port, known to be a premiership fancy, leads almost eight minutes into the final stint with an 18-point lead without a win after three games.

The Crow scored three goals in the last five minutes to secure a resounding victory at the Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

Adelaide was two points down and only four seconds left when Lachlan Murphy caught a loose ball in the forward line and was crunched high by Port’s Sam Mayes.

While being given a free, Murphy was assisted off the field and was unable to take a kick.