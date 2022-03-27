Adelaide Thunderbirds beat Collingwood Magpies in Super Netball Opener, Giants beat NSW Swifts

Georgie Horjas’ talent led the Adelaide Thunderbirds to a 54–50 win over Collingwood in the first match of their Super Netball season.

Horjas set up Netball SA Stadium in the first half with his thrilling play-making from a wing attack, racking up 21 feeds and 11 assists, before Magpie was slashed with a sword in the shooting circle after the break.

Collingwood endured an interrupted build-up to the match with coach Nicole Richardson, who was forced to isolate in Melbourne after having a close COVID-19 contact.

Special leeway was granted to coach Richardson remotely and relay messages via mobile phone to stand-in coach Kate Upton.

Magpies were also without co-captain Ash Brazil, who had been scratching late after suffering an injury in training, but welcomed the veteran England defender…