Adelaide Thunderbirds vs Collingwood Magpies, Round 1, News, How to Watch, Live Stream, Scores, Results

The Adelaide Thunderbirds played a full six games to claim their first win of the 2021 season. This year, the young side put their name in the win column on the first attempt, beating the Collingwood Magpies 54–50 at home in their season-opener.

The Thunderbirds exploded late in the first quarter and controlled proceedings for the remainder of a fierce feud, sending the Magpies to lose their first match of the season that lasted three years.

The result proved that Adelaide’s third place in the Team Girls’ Cup was no fluke, and warned the rest of the combination that the team was a serious contender in the race for their first Super Netball final berth.

Critical to their success will be their deployment of a star-studded attacking corps which is now…