Adele, Ed Sheeran and Dave nominated for Ivor Songwriting Awards

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) – British singers Adele, Ed Sheeran and Ray, rapper Dave and the group Coldplay will compete for songwriter of the year at the Everses, organizers said on Thursday, announcing the nominees for the annual awards for those famous songs. awarded to.

UK-based Ivores Academy said producer Dean “Inflow” Josiah Cover, who has worked with the likes of Adele and Little Sims, was nominated for four awards for songwriters and screen musicians, three of them in the Best Album category. . ,

Sheeran, who won the copyright case over her 2017 mega chart-topper “Shape of You” at the High Court in London on Wednesday, has three nominations. The other two hits for the songs “Bad Habits” and “Shivers” are in the running for the most performed work.