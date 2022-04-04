Adeleke. Another national record time for

It was another Irish senior record for Rashidat Adelke over the weekend as she surpassed her own national best in the 200m with a stunning time of 22.59 at the dual meet in Texas.

Representing the University of Texas, the Tallaght sprinter put on another astonishing performance, set to take his win in this outing, until he was caught over the line by Layla Owens.

While settling for the runner-up spot on the occasion, Adelke will be pleased not only to lower the Irish record, but also to secure World and European Championship qualification times for the year to come.

Adelke, who won double gold medals in the 100m and over 200m at the European Under 20 Championships last year, has been in sensational form.