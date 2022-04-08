Adil Rami’s beautiful gift to Lena Guillou at the Villa of Broken Hearts

a turn in villa of broken hearts , This Thursday, April 7th, the candidates of the TFX show faced the “fire of truth” for the first time. Led by the Love Team, made up of Stephanie Clarbois, jesta hillman And benoit, the evening promised to confront some people with truths that may not necessarily sound good. Thus Anissa overhears a conversation between Jozzie and Nicolas about her, Belle sees Florent’s images too close to a seduction, while Charlotte attends, dumbfounded, Giovanni’s announcement to Cassandra. Last to go on the grill: to take, And it got a weird surprise!

Jesta has actually given him a huge bouquet of red roses. ,Maybe it’s not Rudy (His boyfriend, editor’s note) ,“, looking down at the lavish gift dropped a candidate. The 29-year-old girl wondered who could be behind this delivery…