Adipurush Lankesh is trolled: is he over 60?

Yesterday, bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan Was reportedly seen while coming out of the vaccination center Coronavirus Vaccine in Bandra, Mumbai. And the news of his vaccination with Saif Ali Khan went viral on social media.

He dressed comfortably in khaki pants and a small blue kurta as he made his way to the vaccination center in Mumbai. And netizens had a field day to troll the 50-year-old actor. Netizens are shocked at how Tandava actor Saif Ali Khan soon managed to get his first dose of the prestigious vaccine, especially when he is not over 60. Some comments by netizens on Instagram are as follows:

bhawna_kb_creatorpr: is that 60plus ??????

Aditisunilvivian: How did they get vaccinated? For 60 years and over?

mamta_nigam_: how did they get when the elders were in the queue

chandra.bhavin: Vaccine for above 60yrs age citizens .. chacha ki umar hogi kya

Khyal: He is only 50 years old, how can he get

iamnatzzi: what is the benefit of not being able to vaccinate and stop wearing masks

neh_0402: how to come .. he’s not over 60 .. fir kyu

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the villain Ravana-Lankesh in Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’.

