Adipurush: Om Raut welcomed Sunny Singh

Lone man Is an upcoming big budget film Radiance Saif Ali Khan will play the lead role and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the antagonist. Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan will appear as Lord Ram and Lankesh respectively. We have already revealed that Bollywood actor Sunny Singh will play the role of Laxman, Prabhas’ younger brother in Adipurush, which will be directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. Now as per the latest report, Sunny Singh has joined the set of Adipurush.

Sunny Singh is known for acting in Sonu’s Titu Ki Sweety and now he will be seen in Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’. Director Om Raut welcomed Sunny Singh with flowers and handwritten notes.

Sunny Singh took to Insta to share Om Raut’s special note as he started shooting for his upcoming big budget film Adipurush. He is currently shooting for Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Mumbai.

Bahubali star Prabhas is also shooting for Adipurush in Mumbai. Recently, the actor was spotted in the city giving a facelift. She looked stylish in a foggy mustache and stylish sunglasses. Adipurush will hit theaters on 11 August 2022 in several languages.