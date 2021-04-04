Aditech Free Fire ID Kd Ratio Stats Winnings Matches Gameplay Duo Squad & Earnings

Nowadays, many video battle games are becoming quite famous among the streamer and content creators in India and the free fire game are one of them. Free fire is a very popular royale battle game, where streamers, video content creators and gamers from all around the world showcase their gaming skills and have also gained recognition and created a huge fan base. Today, we are going to talk about one such creator from India, named “Aditech aka Atharv Rap”. We will tell you everything regarding the gamer, in a little detail, including his Free Fire Id, Lifetime Stats, Ranked stats, Social media accounts, YouTube channel as well as his earnings. So, stay tuned with us.

The Free fire Id of Aditech is 779084851. Firstly, we are going to talk about the Lifetime stats of the gamer. As of now, the streamer has played 3606 squad matches and out of which he has won 1354 of them, maintaining a winning ratio of 37.53%, while his K/D ratio is 3.23 and has killed 7280 opponents in the squad matches. In the duo mode, the gamers hs played a total of 2106 duo matches and have won 199, with a winning percentage of 9.43%, and a K/d Ratio of 2.16, and killed 4098 opponents.

In the solo matches, he has played 1928 matches and won 195 of them, maintaining a winning ratio of 10.12%, with a K/d Ratio of 2.03 and defeated 3518 enemies. Next, we are going to talk about the Ranked Stats. Aditech has won a total of 11 out of 66 squad matches, maintaining a winning percentage of 16.66%, with a K/D ratio of 2.96 and has destroyed 163 players. In the duo matches, he has played 13 matches, with a K/d ratio of 2.63, while killed a total of 34 opponents.

Now, we are going to talk about the most important aspect of the gamer, that is, his earnings. The estimated earnings of Aditech is somewhat around USD9.8K to USD156.1K, while his annual earning of Atharv aka Aditech is supposed to be around in the range of USD117.2K to USD1.92 million. While in terms of earnings, Atharv is ranked no. 6334 while in terms of subscribers, the video content creator is ranked no. 25,099, and in term of gaming ranking, he has been ranked no. 1352.

Now, we are going to talk about the social media handles of the gamer. Atharv Rao has an Instagram account named “@aditech_yt” and currently, he has 39.2k followers on his Insta. The streamer also has a youtube channel named, “ADITECH” and so far, he has uploaded 203 videos. He joined the channel on 14th May 2018, and right now, he has 1.78 million subscribers on his YouTube has collected 111 million views on his youtube video, while his channel ranks no. 1637 in India in terms of subscribers. For the latest updates, stay tuned with us.