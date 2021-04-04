ENTERTAINMENT

Aditech Free Fire ID Kd Ratio Stats Winnings Matches Gameplay Duo Squad & Earnings

Avatar
By
Posted on
Aditech Free Fire ID

Nowadays, many video battle games are becoming quite famous among the streamer and content creators in India and the free fire game are one of them. Free fire is a very popular royale battle game, where streamers, video content creators and gamers from all around the world showcase their gaming skills and have also gained recognition and created a huge fan base. Today, we are going to talk about one such creator from India, named “Aditech aka Atharv Rap”. We will tell you everything regarding the gamer, in a little detail, including his Free Fire Id, Lifetime Stats, Ranked stats, Social media accounts, YouTube channel as well as his earnings. So, stay tuned with us.

Aditech Free Fire ID

The Free fire Id of Aditech is 779084851. Firstly, we are going to talk about the Lifetime stats of the gamer. As of now, the streamer has played 3606 squad matches and out of which he has won 1354 of them, maintaining a winning ratio of 37.53%, while his K/D ratio is 3.23 and has killed 7280 opponents in the squad matches. In the duo mode, the gamers hs played a total of 2106 duo matches and have won 199, with a winning percentage of 9.43%, and a K/d Ratio of 2.16, and killed 4098 opponents.

In the solo matches, he has played 1928 matches and won 195 of them, maintaining a winning ratio of 10.12%, with a K/d Ratio of 2.03 and defeated 3518 enemies. Next, we are going to talk about the Ranked Stats. Aditech has won a total of 11 out of 66 squad matches, maintaining a winning percentage of 16.66%, with a K/D ratio of 2.96 and has destroyed 163 players. In the duo matches, he has played 13 matches, with a K/d ratio of 2.63, while killed a total of 34 opponents.

Now, we are going to talk about the most important aspect of the gamer, that is, his earnings. The estimated earnings of Aditech is somewhat around USD9.8K to USD156.1K, while his annual earning of Atharv aka Aditech is supposed to be around in the range of USD117.2K to USD1.92 million. While in terms of earnings, Atharv is ranked no. 6334 while in terms of subscribers, the video content creator is ranked no. 25,099, and in term of gaming ranking, he has been ranked no. 1352.

Now, we are going to talk about the social media handles of the gamer. Atharv Rao has an Instagram account named “@aditech_yt” and currently, he has 39.2k followers on his Insta. The streamer also has a youtube channel named, “ADITECH” and so far, he has uploaded 203 videos. He joined the channel on 14th May 2018, and right now, he has 1.78 million subscribers on his YouTube has collected 111 million views on his youtube video, while his channel ranks no. 1637 in India in terms of subscribers. For the latest updates, stay tuned with us.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
660
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
641
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
637
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
623
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
606
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
596
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
589
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
526
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
505
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Oregon Tech walks off game one, Raiders respond for a Saturday split Oregon Tech walks off game one, Raiders respond for a Saturday split
498
LATEST

Oregon Tech walks off game one, Raiders respond for a Saturday split

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top