Adjust your tire pressure with a button: ‘Team DSM uses special system at Paris-Roubaix’

The UCI has approved the use of an onboard system to adjust tire pressure with effect from April 1. From that moment on this technique can be used in all competitions. Reportedly, the team is going D at the DSM Paris-Roubaix Scope Atmos, The technology, as it is called, is already using it.

With Scope Atmos, riders can adjust tire pressure with a button on their handlebar. You can change the tire pressure at will by means of a pump around the hub. This information can also be read in real time. Ideal for races where tire pressure can play a major role, such as a Paris-Roubaix. Driving with a different tire pressure on cobblestone and asphalt can be an advantage in this race.



According to developer Scope, a gain of around 30 watts can be achieved from using the technology. It’s decent, but also according to Matthew Hejbor (Performance Manager at Jumbo-Visma)…