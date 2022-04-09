Adjusted starting grid Formula 1 GP Australia 2022 after grid penalty and disqualification

After qualifying for the Australian GP, ​​many Formula 1 drivers had to report to the stewards of the FIA. The group also included pole sitter Charles Leclerc and qualifying number three, Sergio Pérez. Both men were not punished.

Not so with Lance Stroll and Alexander Albon. The latter was disqualified at the end of qualifying for running out of fuel in his tank. Stroll was pushed back three places after crashing with Nicolas Latifi. The grid for the Australian GP can be found below.