Adoney T John Gets Evicted







As you all know that the most controversial shows of the Malayalam entertainment industry BB Malayalam’s 3rd season has been witnessed some of the most unexpected events in it and now when the show has completed more than 75 episodes, the makers of the show have decided to make the show more interesting and dramatic so the audience can stick to the screen at the time of BB 3. As you all know that Dimple’s father’s demise has shaken everyone therefore every contestant is trying to sympathize with her so that she cant feel alone.

Moving towards the latest episode there will be some more amazing stuff that will be shown on your TV screens tonight hence all the participants are all set to perform all the new tasks to keep their position in the show till the final. The lieutenant gives two hundred points to all the contestants for the auction. One of the female figures holding the first musical instruments was put up for auction. When Anoop started calling for five points each, Adoni and Remya also called for one or two points to get Anoop to read.

The other thing to watch is Dimple Bhal-Manikkuttan’s friendship is displayed beautifully to the entire audience of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. All of the friendly moments that have been shared by the two in the last 70 days become the reason for tears of joy in everyone’s eyes. Manikuttan seems to be a little saddened due to the departure of the Dimple from the show due to her father’s death. According to the latest reports it is also expecting that she is not able to get back in the show because she met Covid standards.

If we talk about the performances so Manikuttan’s performance gets too much appreciation from the audience. The other thing that made the fans happy is when the host Mohanlal gave a chance to all the contestants to purchase Bigg Boss households through auction. There Manikuttan bought a horse which was Dimple’s favorite showpiece inside the house, for a total of 200 points. Even Mohanlal’s work won Manikuttan the job of owning an object she wanted for her dear friend without buying anything for herself. Stay tuned to get all the latest updates on the show because there are many more other things to watch. To know more about voting and eviction stay connected and stay safe.