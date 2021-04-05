LATEST

“Adrian Newey said that he was grateful for the power unit”– Honda on Red Bull’s new engine | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"Adrian Newey said that he was grateful for the power unit"– Honda on Red Bull's new engine

“Adrian Newey said that he was grateful for the power unit”– Honda on Red Bull’s new engine contributing to enhanced aerodynamics.

Red Bull‘s new engine looks powerful, with Honda probably giving it all in the final year of the company in Formula 1; Honda F1 technical director Toyoharu Tanabe revealed that they gave it all to the engine this year.

During F1’s stay in Bahrain, Red Bull looked like a team with extreme qualities and managed to overshadow Mercedes; though the result didn’t reflect on their capability, it is sure that Red Bull has gained a lot this year.

“We reviewed every single part and the kind of concept of our previous PU, and then we designed this year’s PU as a new PU,” he said. “Of course, our desire to improve our performance in our PU means ICE and ERS.”

“Also, with the new design, we made it a little bit more compact compared to previous PU. I think it has contributed to the car package and performance as well.”

Adrian Newey is grateful.

Honda’s boss then revealed that Adrian Newey, who was instrumental in Red Bull’s success in 2010-2013, is grateful to Honda for their work this year.

“The camshaft position has been lowered, and we have lowered the engine height,” he explained, as Red Bull is set to show its pace in Imola from April 16-18.

“It is a compact package. As a result, when the engine is installed in the chassis, the degree of freedom of the airflow flowing inside the car increases. In other words, it has contributed to aerodynamics.”

“It’s hard to come up with exact numbers as to how much downforce has increased and how much lap time has been improved, but [Adrian] Newey said that he was grateful for the power unit being more compact and it contributing to the new installation.”

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
697
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
696
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
690
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
689
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
677
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
671
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
649
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
572
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
547
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
546
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top