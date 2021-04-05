“Adrian Newey said that he was grateful for the power unit”– Honda on Red Bull’s new engine | The SportsRush

“Adrian Newey said that he was grateful for the power unit”– Honda on Red Bull’s new engine contributing to enhanced aerodynamics.

Red Bull‘s new engine looks powerful, with Honda probably giving it all in the final year of the company in Formula 1; Honda F1 technical director Toyoharu Tanabe revealed that they gave it all to the engine this year.

During F1’s stay in Bahrain, Red Bull looked like a team with extreme qualities and managed to overshadow Mercedes; though the result didn’t reflect on their capability, it is sure that Red Bull has gained a lot this year.

“We reviewed every single part and the kind of concept of our previous PU, and then we designed this year’s PU as a new PU,” he said. “Of course, our desire to improve our performance in our PU means ICE and ERS.”

“Also, with the new design, we made it a little bit more compact compared to previous PU. I think it has contributed to the car package and performance as well.”

Adrian Newey is grateful.

Honda’s boss then revealed that Adrian Newey, who was instrumental in Red Bull’s success in 2010-2013, is grateful to Honda for their work this year.

“The camshaft position has been lowered, and we have lowered the engine height,” he explained, as Red Bull is set to show its pace in Imola from April 16-18.

“It is a compact package. As a result, when the engine is installed in the chassis, the degree of freedom of the airflow flowing inside the car increases. In other words, it has contributed to aerodynamics.”

“It’s hard to come up with exact numbers as to how much downforce has increased and how much lap time has been improved, but [Adrian] Newey said that he was grateful for the power unit being more compact and it contributing to the new installation.”