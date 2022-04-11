Adrian Quaternense promises inconsolable France will be “up to it for the future”

The coordinator of La France, Adrian Quatenense, promised to be Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s voters on Monday 11 April at FranceInfo “For the future”, While the La France candidate missed qualifying for the second round, the deputy from the north paid tribute to him. “the people who put hope in the ballot” of their leader. “Here we are, we won’t let go and have a sequel in the making”he promises.

Franceinfo: Did you believe in returning on Sunday evening?

adrian quatrains , Yes. At 8 pm, the result displayed is the result of the guesses. And undeniably, the election tool was in the cabbage because of an impressive mobilization under its radar that took place yesterday. We have seen places where it usually doesn’t get much votes. We have seen many youths, people here…