Adriano Moraes says a rematch against Demetrious Johnson “makes sense” after ONE on TNT 1

ONE Championship flyweight champion Adriano Moraes has made it clear that he’s open to working issues again with Demetrious Johnson.

In the principle occasion of ONE on TNT I precisely one week in the past, the 31-year-old Moraes scored a stunning second-round knockout victory over “Mighty Mouse”. After dropping Johnson with an uppercut, Moraes landed a brutal but authorized knee to a grounded opponent to shut the present and efficiently defend his title.

Trying forward, Moraes actually has choices in terms of his subsequent title protection, however given Johnson’s standing as probably the greatest fighters within the historical past of the game, the champion wouldn’t be against a rematch.

“I do know Demetrious Johnson is the best of all time,” Moraes instructed MMAJunkie. “I feel if the corporate thinks he deserves a rematch, after all, we’re gonna give him a rematch. However we’ve plenty of killers right here within the flyweight division who I feel deserve the shot. For me, I’m gonna maintain my concentrate on my path. I’m gonna relaxation a bit bit and are available again to the health club and begin once more, and let’s see what’s gonna occur. The flyweight division right here in ONE Championship is so dynamic, there are plenty of fighters, so I don’t know what’s gonna occur.”

By way of “Mighty Mouse’s” legacy, Moraes could also be proper that he’s deserving of one other crack on the belt. Earlier than final week, Johnson had gained 16 of his earlier 17 bouts. Moreover, he defended his UFC flyweight title a record-setting 11 consecutive instances and was 3-0 below the ONE Championship banner earlier than falling quick in opposition to Moraes.

The champion additionally credit “Mighty Mouse” for the position he performed in constructing the flyweight division.

“Thanks to him to open the doorways for us on the flyweight division,” Moraes mentioned. “Each athlete within the flyweight division ought to be grateful to Demetrious Johnson for opening the doorways to us.”

In the end, Adriano Moraes will depart what’s subsequent for him as much as ONE Championship executives, however one other combat between him and Johnson is one thing the Brazilian feels “is sensible”.

“Let’s see after this, Moraes vs. Johnson 2. I feel it is sensible, he deserves it, he’s the GOAT, and let’s go. I can’t wait.”

Michael Henken

Lengthy Island-based sports activities author masking MMA, Boxing, and the New York Jets.