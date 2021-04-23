Adrienne Roberson to become first woman public address announcer in Orioles history

It’s not simply gamers who spend years within the minor’s working towards a possible dream name to Main League Baseball. Generally that may apply to the workers who tirelessly work lengthy hours doing something and every little thing for the workforce. For Adrienne Roberson, 17 years because the PA voice of AA’s Bowie Baysox has paid off as she is getting known as as much as be the brand new PA announcer for the Baltimore Orioles.

Congratulations to the brand new voice of Camden Yards, Adrienne Roberson! Adrienne turns into the primary feminine public deal with announcer in Orioles historical past, and joins the membership after spending the final 17 years because the PA announcer for the @BowieBaysox. pic.twitter.com/eIEcfoDDp7 — Baltimore Orioles ? (@Orioles) April 23, 2021

Roberson turns into the primary lady to be full-time public deal with announcer for the Orioles and the fourth lady to have this place in MLB with Renel Brooks-Moon (Giants), Marysol Castro (Mets), and Amelia Schimmel (Athletics). Roberson replaces Ryan Wagner who was fired for what gave the impression to be some slightly benign political Twitter posts that needed to do with baseball.

This gained’t be the primary time Roberson is doing PA work with the Orioles. Roberson had labored for the Orioles throughout Mom’s Day Weekend and crammed in on the occasional sport however this’ll be the primary time she’s completely within the function.

Alongside together with her work with the Baysox, Roberson has been PA announcer for varied Georgetown College sporting occasions for the previous eight years together with doing varied voiceover work.