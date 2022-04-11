AEC seeks ISO exemption for close-contact voters on election day

Professor Greg Dorr, an epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist at the Kirby Institute, said voter exemptions would be “a very reasonable approach”.

“The requirements must be a negative RAT test, [and] Wear a mask inside the polling station, but given those two things, it would be an incredibly low risk in terms of community transmission,” Dorr said.

Professor Peter Collignon, an infectious disease specialist at the Australian National University, said election day could be a catalyst for rolling back close contact isolation rules. “What this means is that people have to think about pre-voting, for example,” Callignon said.

The Election Commission is also arranging a telephone voting service for those who test positive for COVID-19, but it will be available only in the last three.