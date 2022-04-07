Aerobic Movement for the World Day of Physical Activity

Under the motto “Move to Live”, the Municipality of Salta organizes an inclusive aerobic movement in Plaza Espaa tomorrow, Wednesday 6, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am.

The resolution is part of World Physical Activity Day, which is remembered tomorrow. The commemoration of this date was established by the World Health Organization (WHO) and aims to promote the practice of physical activity on a regular and systematic basis.

The Municipality of Salta – through the Ministry of Youth and Sports – observes this day and encourages the community to take up physical activity and lead a healthy life.

The Inclusive Aerobics Movement of Tomorrow is aimed at youth and adults with and without disabilities. In addition, there will be…