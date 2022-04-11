AFC Champions League LIVE – Mumbai City FC wins 2-1 against Airforce Club

That’s all we have from the clash between Mumbai City FC and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya. The Islanders started off slowly in the first half gifting away the possession right in front of their goal before slowly finding their rhythm as both team went goalless to the half time.

Airforce started off in a very aggressive fashion and took a 1-0 lead via a beautiful team goal slotted in by Hammadi in the 59th minute. With just 30 minutes left, Mumbai City FC seemed down and out. But a penalty against the run of play helped them equalise before Rahul Bheke powered in the winner in the 75th minute to kill off the match.

