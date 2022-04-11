AFC Champions League, Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya Live Streaming: When and Where to watch

AFC Champions League, Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya Live Streaming: After a tough opening fixture in their maiden AFC Champions League campaign, Mumbai City FC will turn their attention to the match against Iraq’s Air Force Club in their second Group B game at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday.
Air Force Club, or Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya as they are also known, are a club with tremendous continental pedigree. The Baghdad-based side are seven-tine champions of the Iraqi Premier League, five-time Iraqi FA Cup winners and most notably, three-time winners of the AFC Cup, winning the continental competition three years in a row from 2016 to 2018. The Iraqi side won their first AFC Cup in 2016 by beating fellow Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC by a…
Read Full News