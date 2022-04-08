Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan longs for more Test opportunities | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan longs for opportunities to play Test matches against top teams but is content plying his trade in franchise cricket until that happens, the 23-year-old told Reuters on Friday.

Rashid has played all five of Afghanistan’s Tests since the country was granted full membership of the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2017.

They were scheduled to play a one-off Test in Hobart in November but Cricket Australia postponed the match citing uncertainty over the future of women’s cricket under Afghanistan’s Taliban rule.

Rashid lamented missing out on an opportunity to Test his craft against the likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

“As a player, it disappoints you because you always wait for opportunities to play big teams,” the…