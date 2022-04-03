AFL 2022: Jeff Kennett has COVID-19

It’s loading

Kennett told age The Tasmanian incident was misinterpreted and he was disappointed by the way Rioli felt. He said on Friday he had exchanged messages with the most recent champion footballer five weeks earlier, while Kennett was in Darwin to visit his son, and that he was still looking forward to catching up with Rioli in person. When the Hawks played in Darwin the following month.

Kennett reiterated that Hawaii’s comments to Shannin about his jeans were similar to jokes he’d made several times before with other people. He said that he did not intend to commit the crime.

On Saturday, the Hawks apologized to Rioli and his wife, Shanin Ah Sam-Rioli, for the racism they experienced at the club.

Rioli has said that he “would not like to be there”. [at the club]While Kennett was still President.