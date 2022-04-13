AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan resigns, league begins search for new boss

Gillon MacLachlan will step down as chief executive officer of the AFL at the end of the year.

AFL Commission chairman Richard Goeder told 18 club presidents and chief executives on Tuesday morning that McLachlan had called to step down after eight seasons in charge.

McLachlan has committed to completing the complex processes associated with new collective bargaining agreements for the women’s and men’s competitions, as well as the finalization of a new club-funding model and a new broadcast deal, due in late 2024. ending in.

He will also provide a recommendation to the Commission on a proposal for a team in Tasmania.