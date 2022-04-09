AFL Live Score Center: Sydney vs North Melbourne, Collingwood vs West Coast, Richmond vs Western Bulldogs, Fremantle vs GWS Live Scores, Stats & Results

Richmond takes on the Bulldogs and Dockers host GWS in Saturday’s late Games.
Earlier, the West Coast secured a thrilling 13-point win over Collingwood at the Docklands.
Meanwhile, Swans have made great strides in north Melbourne.
Follow our live AFL Score Center for all scores, statistics and results.
Richmond vs Western Bulldogs
Fremantle vs GWS
West Coast beat Collingwood in Docklands thriller
The West Coast defeated Collingwood in a thrilling 14.3 (87) to 10.14 (74) win at the Docklands.
