AFLW Grand Finals start time off, men’s game pushed back to ensure clean air

The 2022 AFLW Grand Final will begin on Saturday, April 9 at 12.30 pm AEDT, the AFL has confirmed.

The Round Four Sydney vs North Melbourne AFL game, which was scheduled to be played at 1.45 pm AEST that day, has been pushed to 2.40 pm AEST to give clean air to the AFLW Grand Final.

Originally scheduled for 2 April, the Grand Final has been pushed back a week after a COVID outbreak in Collingwood forced the club’s qualifying final to be postponed.

As a result, the preliminary final will be played on 2 April, and the grand final will be played a week later.

Admission to both prelims will be free, but those participating in the Melbourne-Brisbane game will have to redeem tickets through Tiktek. Those free tickets will be available on Monday, March 28 at 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. to AFLW members and the general public.