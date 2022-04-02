AFLW LIVE: Teen sensation ‘supreme’ demons first GF as rival waits

Melbourne is through to their first AFLW Grand Final after beating Brisbane Lions by four points in a MCG thriller, 5.3 (33), 4.5 (29).

Teenage sensation Alyssa Bannan was a hero to the Demons, scoring three goals, with two goals in the second half to break open competition.

It was a poor first half as it rained at the MCG and the demons took a 17-point lead in the third quarter. But the Lions never backed down, fighting to get back within a kick in the last 30 seconds.

Brisbane couldn’t come any closer, despite the ball being taken inside his forward 50, as the Demons escaped with a famous victory.

