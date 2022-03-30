Afrik field qualification – Mahrez’s Algeria eliminated by Cameroon (1-2) after a crazy end of extra time

And suddenly, at the end of the night, the sky fell on Alger’s head. Cameroon qualified for the 2022 World Cup thanks to Lyonnais Karl Toko-Ekambi, who scored 1–2 in the last minute of extra time. The Untamed Lions thus won in favor of a home away goal, which counts twice in the event of a tie, a rule that was abolished in the Europe region but still valid in Africa.

It is even more brutal for Algeria that the selection of Belmadi, having dominated the entire meeting, had thought of snatching a ticket to Qatar, thanks to Tauba, the scorer from a corner in the 118th minute. Defeated in the first leg (0–1), Cameroon returned to Algeria in regulation time thanks to Eric Chopo-Moting (22nd). This…