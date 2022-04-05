Afsca recalls five Ferrero chocolate products due to salmonella

The Federal Agency for the Protection of the Food Chain (AFSCA) on Monday is reminding consumers of several Ferrero brand chocolate products because of the presence of salmonella bacteria. The products in question were manufactured at the Ferrero factory in Arlon.

these are Kinder Surprise 20g and 3x20g With a Minimum Durability Date (MDD) between 07/11/22 and 10/7/22; Kinder Surprise Maxis with MDD between 08/10/22 and 09/10/22; Schocco Bones with DDM between 08/10/22 and 09/10/22 and Kinder Mini Eggs with DDM between 08/10/22 and 09/10/22.

Afsca asks Do not consume these treats and return them to the point of sale where they were purchased,

“These products are popular with young children. As Easter approaches, Afska asks parents to check if they have these products…