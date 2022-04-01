afspa: Less areas under AFSPA is good news

The decision to reduce the number of ‘disturbed areas’ as defined under the Disturbed Areas (Special Courts) Act, 1976, and thereby reduce the jurisdiction of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur, is both good news by itself, as well as a sign that fewer areas in these border states pose a threat to ‘national security’. It could also well be a harbinger of further good news of AFSPA – which gives the armed forces overriding powers, including near-exemption from prosecution – becoming applicable to fewer areas across India as they attain ‘normalcy’.

AFSPA was first imposed in the form of the Armed Forces (Assam and Manipur) Special Powers Act in 1958, in the Naga Hills region (then a part of Assam), and later expanded across the northeast. Even as…