(Anaheim) Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaff will retire at the end of the regular season, ending his 17-year NHL career spent entirely with the same club.

Greg Beechma The Associated Press

Getzlaff, 36, made the announcement on Tuesday. The Ducks (28-31-12) have 11 games left in what will surely be their fourth straight season away from the playoffs.

Getzlaff A…