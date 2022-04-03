After 200 races, Spaniard Espargaro finally got a prize in MotoGP. moto gp

Alex Espargaro certainly didn’t receive it as a gift in Argentina. They had already lost their lead from the first corner.

And so he had to duel with his compatriot George Martin. Both jumped. On lap 5 from the end, Esparguero did not give up.

He won the MotoGP race for the first time in his career. His Italian team Aprilia had never won in the Premier League before.

Thanks to this victory, Esparguero has also become the new leader in the World Cup.