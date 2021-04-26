LATEST

After 2020, Sonu Sood becomes ‘Messiah’ in 2021, a new way to help corona patients from oxygen to bed – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

सोनू सूद ने उन लोगों पर कटाक्ष किया जो 15 अगस्त को ही पेट्रियोटिक होने का दावा करते हैं।

The instances of Kovid 19 are growing day-to-day throughout the nation. The place steady experiences of lack of oxygen are coming in each state. In the meantime, many individuals are additionally dying. Sonu Sood has been concerned on this combat since final 12 months. The place he’s consistently engaged in serving to Indians. In such a scenario, Sonu makes many associated posts on social media as of late. Not too long ago, the actor himself grew to become Corona. However he managed to beat the illness in simply 1 week.

The actor has now discovered a strategy to make up for the shortage of oxygen and medicines. Sonu Sood has created a separate channel on Telegram the place he can join with a number of folks without delay. With the assistance of this group channel, folks will have the ability to get oxygen, medicines and hospital beds comfortably. Sonu Sood himself tweeted this information. Sonu’s channel is named ‘India Fights with Kovid’. Sonu Sood has given details about the right way to join with it and what options will likely be out there on his Twitter deal with.

Sharing this info, Sonu wrote on his Twitter, “Now the entire nation will come collectively. Be part of me on Telegram channel. On ‘India Struggle with Kovid’. Be part of fingers to save lots of the nation. This group of Sonu Sood is consistently filling up. The place folks from Mumbai to Delhi are becoming a member of with Sonu on this group. Persons are serving to one another with the assistance of this group. Whereas many stars are on vacation at dwelling. Whereas Sonu Sood stands for the folks of the nation and helps them.

Persons are consistently reacting to this tweet by Sonu Sood. Whereas now many individuals are saying that Sonu Sood is the final hope of their assist after the federal government. This group of Sonu Sood is working. The actor has completed an incredible job. On this Corona interval, Sonu Sood has labored strongly as a ‘messiah’ for the folks and helps everybody no matter his life. The actor is getting immense love from folks on Twitter.

