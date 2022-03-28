After 36 Years, Canada’s Men’s Soccer Team Is Finally Dreaming The Impossible

The referee blew his last whistle. The Canadian men secured their first World Cup berth since 1986 with a 4–0 win over Jamaica at BMO Field in Toronto. The flagging, sold out crowd of 29,122, who stood on their feet in the bitter cold and windy winds for most of the match, felt at once a release of pure emotion, that together they had finally earned their moment. Took Sun.

Canada’s all-time men’s leading scorer, Cyl Larrin, who opened Sunday’s account in the 13th minute by taking home a beautifully weighted ball through Stefan Eustaquio, joined the celebratory crowd before pulling himself away. was walking on a piece of empty grass, near the tangent, and wiping the tears from his eyes.

Goalkeeper Milan Borjan, whose family fled the Croatian War…