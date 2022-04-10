After 44 years, Mario Kemps returned to his hometown in Cordoba and caused a ruckus

mario kempes Dressed in light blue and white and anointed the Argentina national team in 1978 With the first World Cup in its entire history. The headlines were on him. and that the scorer was the top scorer of the competition six points, two of which he made in the same world final. At the end of the competition and with the spirit of a nation, he fled from the press to his beloved city. Bell Ville in CordobaWhere he stayed for a few days and then left and did not return.

From that victory—and the last time he set foot in his hometown— 44 years have passed And today, amid a tribute organized by the municipality, a caravan of fans who follow him everywhere and the applause of thousands, Kempes returned to Cordoba and…