After a brawl at the bar, Ezra Miller kicked out of the DCEU?

Arrested in late March for breaching public order, Ezra Miller could be kicked out of Warner Bros.’ DC license.

Certainly, Warner Bros. has some problems with its star actors. A few months after Johnny Depp left his license Fantastic Beasts, the firm is forced to look into the case of Ezra Miller. Actor who will be in the cast of the third installment of the saga inspired by the universe harry potterHe was arrested on Sunday 27 March for breach of public order and harassment.

In an air bar, Ezra Miller may have taken advantage of karaoke to grab a 23-year-old woman’s microphone and talk obscenely. He also allegedly threw himself at a man playing darts. was released on bail 500 dollars, The incident caused a stir to the extent that Warner Bros. must now make important decisions about the future of its…