After a first-round 71, Woods thrilled patrons with a return to the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – He walked among the azaleas with the slightest hint of a lameness.

He couldn’t bend over to read a putt on Augusta National’s tricky greens.

Otherwise, there was nothing to indicate that Tiger Woods lost his right leg in a disastrous car wreck 14 months earlier.

Woods’ biggest comeback to date came on Thursday when he scored 1-under 71 in the opening round of the Masters.

“To end up in the red,” he said confidently, “is where I need to be.”

After a grueling day that lasted nearly 5 1/2 hours, as Woods hurried to the clubhouse, he shouted “Way to go, Tiger!” Hear the slogans from the audience.

He was just three strokes off the lead – with almost half the field still on the course – after making…