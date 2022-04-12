After a long struggle, Rocio Marengo announced that she would soon become a mother: “I took a lot of pressure off myself”.

Ideal due marengo Announced through your account this Sunday instagram Who will become a mother after a long struggle. former participant masterchef celebrity ,phone) made the news public by answering a question from a follower who asked him: “Are you going to be a mother? I am dying of love”.

Eager to communicate the news, Marengo replied: “Yes! We’ll have news in a few days! I am happy to share it with you! I took a lot of pressure off myselfIn addition, he assured: “I am very happy, safe and calm,

In November 2021, the dancer confessed that her involvement Academy ,thirteen) a. will be the last in Reality Because he considered it a perfect state. In addition, he added: “I think it’s a farewell …