After a long time Manoj Tiwari released Bhojpuri song, Aate Hi Gaya Viral- After a long time Manoj Tiwari released Bhojpuri song, it went viral as soon as it came

Mumbai. Bhojpuri industry veteran Manoj Tiwari has released a song after a long time, which has become a hit as soon as it is released. The name of this song is ‘Dildaar’, in which music composer Vishal Mishra and producer Mayur have also collaborated with Manoj Tiwari. Regarding this song, Manoj says that he wants to end the sloppiness in this industry, so that people listen to Bhojpuri with respect like Hindi songs.

It is being told that this song is the most expensive and grand song of Bhojpuri industry till date. The budget of the song is said to be 80 lakh rupees. This song of Manoj Tiwari has been shot in Kashi (Banaras). In whose video, Bigg Boss ex-contestant Vishal Singh Aditya and Kalash actress Aparna Dixit are seen.

Along with this, Manoj Tiwari is also seen singing in the video. The voice of the song is given by Manoj Tiwari, lyrics are also written by Manoj Tiwari and music is given by Vishal Mishra.

Released today, this song has got more than 10 lakh views in a few hours.

first published:March 21, 2022, 5:56 p.m.

