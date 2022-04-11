After a spectacular duel, Manchester City and Liverpool stunned each other back to back, with Kevin De Bruyne scoring a fine goal (VIDEO)

The duel at the top between Manchester City and Liverpool ended in a split. Enough to leave suspense in the Premier League.

CAs in the first leg, Manchester City and Liverpool were neutralized (2-2) at the end of a thrilling setback, for the 32nd day of the Premier League on Sunday, with both teams separated by one point in favor of City. . Ranking top.

Less aggressive than usual, especially in the first period, the Reds still managed to come back twice, with Diogo Jota (1–1, 13th) responding to Kevin de Bruyne (1–0, 5th), so that Sadio Mane, well-served Mohamed Salah (2-2, 46th) erased the advantage Gabriel Jesus had given to his team (2-1, 36th).