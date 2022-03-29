After additional Tomorrowland weekend and new festival in Pukkelpopwei: Door Festival this year goes on for a full week

The Daur Festival therefore unusually begins on Monday 11 July, with a two-day “Dour Campfest”, where festival-goers can warm up before the start of the actual festival. The set-up is new: several “mini-festivals” will be held simultaneously at the festival campsite. From noon to 10 a.m., four sound systems come to the campsite, where performances are held for 2,000 to 3,000 people each time.

The idea for this was born during the lockdown. “We noticed that there were a lot of mini parties, which gave us the idea to bring the audience closer to the cast,” said Alex Stevens, artistic co-director of the Dour Festival. In addition to additional music at the camp site, the organization also promises other activities during those two days in three disciplines: self careSports and summer camp.