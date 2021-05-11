ENTERTAINMENT

After all, why did Tarak Mehta’s demand to arrest Babita ji on Twitter? Know the whole matter

He considered the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma as one of the most cultured and comedic serials in the world of television. Every role in this serial is loved and gets a lot of respect and love from the people. But actress Munmun Dutta, who recently played the role of Babita in the show, has said something that has angered people on social media and even demanded her arrest. Things have escalated to the level that #ArrestMunmunDutta is trending on social media. Let us know what the whole matter is.

Actually, Munmun Dutta shared a video of himself interacting with fans on social media. Because of this, she was saying that she did make-up and she was uploading it to YouTube, but that’s why she said something in a comparative accent that fans didn’t like.

In the video, the actress says that the lipstick has been fitted like a minor blush because I am falling in love with YouTube and I want to look good. The actress then used an objectionable word saying that she did not want to look like this. Babita was so late in speaking that her video on the actress went viral. People slammed him for abusing a particular caste. He is being trolled a lot. However, Munmun Dutta shared the post and apologized to all the fans.

