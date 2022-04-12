After all, why does Owen Power’s debut indicate a ‘bright future’ in Buffalo?

TORONTO – What stands out about Owen Powers is how different he is.

The Buffalo Sabers don’t put numbers and nameplates on their practice sweaters, but it’s easy to watch the 19-year-old roll through his first full day of NHL practice.

Number 25 (closely squeezing on the helmet stamp) stands a very un-rookielike six-foot-six sans skates and weighs in at a very un-teenage 213 pounds.

“Size, first,” said Rasmus Dahlin, a fellow first-overall draft pick, of what he saw of the new man. “Then how does he skate with shape and how does he handle the puck. There aren’t a lot of defensemen like that.”

no sir.

This is why bulldozing unicorns like Power draft the head of the class. Why would a scout tell you he could be the next Victor…