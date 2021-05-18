ENTERTAINMENT

After all, why does the government not make every citizen of India a millionaire by printing many notes! Learn

India is counted in developing countries and many people are below the poverty line. To improve the economic condition of the people, the government brings many schemes, but the question must have come in your mind that why the government does not make people millionaires by printing many notes? We will tell you about it today.

Economists say that no country can print a note of its own free will. There is some law laid down for this. If a lot of notes start appearing in the country, then suddenly everyone will have a lot of money, which will increase their needs. With which inflation will reach the seventh sky.

There have been many cases of printing of notes on free will and it has proved to be a big mistake for those countries. After this, the value of the currency there fell so much that people had to carry money by filling bags to buy bread and eggs. The same mistake was done by Zimbabwe in South Africa. The value of one US dollar had become equal to 25 million Zimbabwe dollars due to the large print of the note.

Hence notes are not printed in large numbers. Because of this the price of Indian currency will fall a lot and crores of rupees will also become worth a few dollars.

