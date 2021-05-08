ENTERTAINMENT

After all, why is Red Cross Day celebrated on the 8th? Know the importance and purpose

The Red Cross, an organization founded in 1863 with a mission to protect human life and health, is known for its volunteer work. It is an international organization headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The institute has received the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1917, 1944 and 1963. It was founded by Henry Dunant, who was born on 8 May. Hence Red Cross Day is observed every year on 8 May. It coordinates between governments of countries around the world during war and peace. Its main function is human service.

The main goal of the Red Cross Society is to relieve times of war or disaster. Supporting and treating soldiers injured by the war has been a major goal, while the institute has been playing a role in various health and social services ranging from blood banks. This institute, which considers human services as a basic function, helps victims in epidemics such as pandemics. The red cross mark on the white stripe is the mark of this institution, which provides punishment for misuse and may even seize the property of the guilty person.

Its establishment in India: – About 210 countries of the world are associated with this institution. The Red Cross Society in India was established in 1920 according to the Parliamentary Act. The Red Cross Society has more than 700 branches in India. The principles of the Red Cross Society were recognized at the 15th International Conference in 1934, after which it was implemented worldwide.

