After all, why Neetu Kapoor does not live with her children, revealed herself

Bollywood film actress Neetu Kapoor is single even after the death of actor Rishi Kapoor. Let me tell you that earlier Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor came to Mumbai and was spending time with her mother but now Neetu is single. Yes, Neetu neither lives with her daughter nor with her son Ranbir. Yes, these days film star Ranbir Kapoor is living with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Neetu is single because of this.

Now in an interview between all these, actor Neetu Kapoor revealed why she does not live with her children. She said, “I want them to be busy with their lives.” I say stay in my heart, don’t climb my head. When Ridhima was with me during the pandemic, I was so upset that she could not go back. I used to live in Bachan. I had repeatedly asked Riddhima to return. I was constantly pressuring him to go back. I have such a habit of life. ”

At the same time, Neetu Kapoor revealed that Riddhima cried a lot when she first went to London to study. Whoever came to say goodbye to Riddhima would cry. But when Ranbir came out of the house, she did not cry. Neetu Kapoor further said, ‘He told me that you do not love me. But it is not that I am used to living without children. So when it happened again, I was ready. I remember when he went abroad to study, it strengthened me. ‘

At the same time, Neetu Kapoor said, “I am an independent woman. I am happy when they come, but I want them to go back home and stay. I just say one thing, don’t meet me every day, but stay connected. I do not want them to be around me all the time, I am very independent. love my life.”

