After all, why the current does not come in the tracks of thousands of kilometers, you will not even know the reason

The Indian railway network spans more than 67 thousand route kilometers. Millions of people travel in them every day. The India Rail Network is the fourth largest rail network in the world. Out of the total railway route, about 46 thousand route kilometers are electrified, which is 71 percent of the total route.

By 2024, 100 percent of the country’s rail route will be electrified. India’s electric trains run with 25 thousand volts of electricity. In such a situation, many people ask that why is there no current in the iron tracks? While this slab is made of iron. Going to tell you about it.

This is the reason

The tracks laid by the Indian Railways have little or no care for electricity. According to Animesh Kumar Sinha, Chief Mechanical Engineer, Indian Railways, there is no flow of electricity on the entire section of the railway track on the route. According to him, only 20 per cent of the line has current flow. This current also flows mainly in the signal and the tracks around the railway station. But its voltage is very low. Therefore, electric shock is not felt even after touching the track.

Electricity always chooses a short path to flow

Earthing devices are also fitted along Indian railway tracks. Grounds the electricity that reaches the tracks. Therefore, electricity does not stop in the tracks. One reason behind this is a law of science. Electricity always chooses a small path for its flow. In such a situation, the current passes through the box that attaches to the side of the tracks.